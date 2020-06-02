ANDERSON — Though it was a primary in the middle of a pandemic, about 27% of Madison County voters participated in selecting nominees for local, state and national seats.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt reported more than 24,000 of about 89,000 registered voters either showed up at the polls, voted early at the county courthouse or mailed in ballots. Typically, she said, about 20% of voters participate in a primary.
“I was a little surprised at the total with the absentee ballots, but I knew it would be higher because people would be afraid to go out and vote because of the pandemic,” she said.
The number also was surprisingly high considering that the normal pre-election voting at the courthouse was shortened from 28 days to a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
About 57% identified as Republican, and 43% identified as Democrat.
Pratt said she knew she would have to bring in additional people to help count the paper ballots but was surprised when about 100 people called to volunteer.
“Potentially some people were tired of being cooped up in their house,” she said.
Not knowing how long it would take to count the paper ballots, Pratt and her 18 volunteers started about 8:30 a.m. and finished about 3 p.m.
“We didn’t know what to expect in terms of time when we first started this morning. Everyone was amazing, and it quickly became a well-oiled machine,” she said.
This may have been a dry run for the general election in November when some expect even more will mail in their votes.
“If we have to do a similar situation in the fall, we have learned what to do, what will work, what might not work, and we will do this smoother in the fall,” Pratt said.
Denise Spooner of Alexandria monitored the polls in the northern reaches of the county.
She said she knows of six people who did not receive absentee ballots and therefore were unable to vote because they were out of time.
“Some people lost their right to vote. That’s just not right,” she said. “You are right in graduation ceremonies, so that is a conflict in scheduling.”
