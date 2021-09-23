INDIANAPOLIS — Republicans in the Indiana House approved updated maps for congressional and state House and Senate districts for the next 10 years with no Democratic votes Thursday. The chamber’s final approval was 67-31 with one Republican voting against the maps.
Many rural districts expanded while urban and suburban districts shrank, following population trends for the last decade that saw nearly half of Indiana’s counties lose population and Central Indiana, anchored by Indianapolis, grow.
Democrats decried the maps for shoring up support for Republican lawmakers and not balancing power between the parties. Democrats claim that Republicans typically get 56% of the vote in statewide elections and not 69%, the amount of seats the GOP has in its House supermajority.
“We’re essentially preserving the status quo … in which the number of seats that go to Republicans is far beyond the baseline partisan makeup of the state,” Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said in protest of the bill. “There’s a lot less competition.”
Republican map makers defended their decisions, especially the shifts in the congressional map that maintains the 7-2 split in favor of Republicans, saying they listened to public testimony and valued communities of interest and compactness over competitiveness.
“Our job was to draw maps to reflect the population, communities of interest and compactness,” said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers. “I’ll stand up and defend these maps all day long.”
Advocates criticized the decision to amend the Senate map into the House and congressional maps bill just one day after senators published the map without hearing public testimony. Huston said the House could reconvene if the Senate made changes based on public testimony, scheduled for Sept. 27.
“If they need to change (their map), and there’s constructive input and they feel the need to change, we’ll address it,” Huston said. “It is not a foregone conclusion, and that’s why I told members to make sure they’ve available next Friday (Oct. 1).”
Representatives could return Oct. 1 to concur, or approve, any changes made in the Senate map. The Senate Elections Committee is expected to vote on the maps bill Sept. 28. The full Senate is scheduled to meet Sept. 28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 for first, second and third readings, respectively.
