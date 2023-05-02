ANDERSON — Incumbent Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has won the Democratic Party nomination to seek a third term. But it was close.
Broderick will be opposed in the November election by Republican Jon Bell, a current member of the Anderson City Council.
Both Broderick and Bell barely survived the Tuesday primary. The mayor defeated challenger Rodney Chamberlain by just 32 votes, prevailing by less than 1 percentage point. Bell’s margin was even smaller, just four votes over Robert Jozwiak.
A total of 6,731 ballots were cast by the 38,476 registered voters in Anderson and Lapel. Just 17% of eligible voters participated in the primary.
A total of 3,880 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary, and 2,851 were cast in the Republican contest.
Broderick took a 253-vote lead over Chamberlain when the early and absentee ballots were counted. But his advantage dwindled in live voting Tuesday.
Chamberlain said he will seek a recount after he and his campaign team reviewed the voting numbers.
“I thought we did well,” he said. “I tried to run a clean campaign. Early voting and the low turnout were factors.”
“Hard work paid off,” Broderick told supporters at Grandview Municipal Golf Course. “Every vote counts. I look forward to a robust fall campaign.”
Broderick said he expected the election to be close against Chamberlain and Tony Watters.
“I thought I could win by 200 to 400 votes,” he said. “The low turnout overall was a factor. There were 1,500 to 2,000 fewer voters than I expected.”
Broderick said his election team worked “super hard” to get absentee ballots cast.
The race for the GOP nomination for mayor started out close and remained that way throughout the evening.
Bell won by just four votes over Jozwiak and by 13 over first-time candidate Carol Miller.
All three Republicans received more than 33% of the vote.
“It was an incredible race,” Bell said. “It shows there is a lot of discontent on the part of voters.
“We have to unify the people who are unhappy with the direction of the city,” he said. “I hope the three at-large candidates can mount a strong challenge and assist in the mayor’s race.”
Jozwiak and Miller did not return calls from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment.