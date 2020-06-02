ANDERSON — After winning Tuesday’s primary, Republican Tony Cook will continue to defend his 32nd District seat in the November general election, when he’ll campaign against Democrat Amie Neiling.
With 75% of the vote counted Tuesday night in the race, Cook held an insurmountable 67% of the vote, with opponent Daniel Bragg taking the rest. In Madison County, Cook won about 52% of the vote against Bragg’s 48%. Cook collected 201 votes, to Bragg’s 187.
Neiling ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.
Cook did not return calls for comment late Tuesday.
Bragg said there was no way with circumstances this spring, including Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, that he could get in front of enough voters to gain additional supporters.
“I had high hopes, but it was a little bit to be expected because more or less all of the campaign season has been negated due to COVID-19,” he said.
Still, Bragg said he admires the job Cook has done in his six years at the Statehouse.
“From the beginning, it was never against him. It was never against him and always for me,” he said.
Bragg, who has run unsuccessfully for office before, said this won’t be the last voters hear from him.
“I’m not going anywhere. I’m only 30,” he said. “I’m going to make sure I serve my community as best as possible. I’ll take this in stride and come back stronger for it.”
