FILE - Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., speaks during the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations GOP news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 19, 2022. Indiana voters can begin casting early, in-person ballots Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for the November election in which Democrats are looking for a backlash against the Republican-backed state abortion ban approved over the summer.

Major news outlets are projecting that Republican Todd Young has defeated Democratic challenger Tom McDermott for U.S. Senate.

Young will serve his second six-year term.

In Madison County, Young defeated McDermott soundly in Tuesday's election.

