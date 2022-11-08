Major news outlets are projecting that Republican Todd Young has defeated Democratic challenger Tom McDermott for U.S. Senate.
Young will serve his second six-year term.
In Madison County, Young defeated McDermott soundly in Tuesday's election.
...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon... Occasional wind gusts of 15 to 20 MPH, combined with warm temperatures and low relative humidity values, along with dry fuels receptive to burning, will lead to elevated fire danger across portions of central Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires may spread quickly.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.