ANDERSON — Republican incumbent Rick Gardner says he has made customer service a priority since being elected county auditor four years ago.
He took the asbestos abatement at the Madison County Government Center as an opportunity to rework the layout of the office and has emphasized with his staff the importance of customer service.
“We try to inform them on what causes what to happen, not just go see this. We try to lead them through,” said Gardner when talking about the experience someone might have walking into the county government building unsure of which office can help them with their particular problem.
“We’ve gone through nearly the entire office, updated and upgraded some of our systems, our procedures and controls,” he continued. “We’ve brought those up to where we think they need to be so we can be in compliance with the State Board of Accounts and meet their needs.”
If reelected, Gardner said he will work on upgrading parcel mapping in the county’s Geographic Information System (GIS), also moving to an electronic claims system.
James “Jamey” Townsend is running against Gardner on the Democratic ticket.
A political newcomer, Townsend was born and raised in Anderson, graduating from Anderson High School before attending Anderson University to study business.
He left school before finishing his degree to start a job at General Motors.
“I just want to make a difference in how the west side is treated, and everybody is treated,” Townsend said.
Coroner’s race
Danielle Dunnichay-Noone was chosen to fill the remaining two years of her mother Marian Dunnichay’s term as Madison County coroner after Dunnichay was elected as Pipe Creek Township trustee.
Dunnichay-Noone has worked for Ascension for 14 years and is currently a clinical documentation educator at St. Vincent Fishers in Carmel. She has a nursing degree from Indiana University Kokomo.
“In my short two years I have modernized our technology ... updated some policies and procedures to streamline our operations,” Dunnichay-Noone said.
Her Republican challenger, Dr. Troy Abbott, says county residents will benefit with a medical doctor in the coroner’s office.
“I view the coroner’s office as not about the dead, it’s about the living and applying that information we gain by the dead and protect the living” Abbott said. “That’s what we want to do.”
As an example, he explained that as a physician he would recognize if someone died of a hereditary condition and could advise the family they should talk to their doctor about testing.
He also wants to shorten the response time for the office by having deputies around the county.
“We need a real change to get rid of the complacency in that office to try to improve things for the people of Madison County,” Abbott said.
Surveyor’s race
Republican incumbent Tom Shepherd had big ambitions for the maintenance and repair of drains in the county when elected as county surveyor four years ago. He says he has accomplished a lot and is asking voters for another term so he can finish what he started.
“When I started this term the guys in the office said you’ll never get done in four years what you want to do. Well, they were correct and we’ve worked our tails off,” Shepherd said.
He says he’s repaired several drains and added 11 to new maintenance.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve done probably $2 million worth of drain work where the previous administrations probably did $300,000,” he said.
“I’ve got several drains we’re working on now, big projects that I’d like to finish,” Shepherd said.
John Manship decided to put his name on the ballot after no Democrats filed for surveyor this spring.
He was the surveyor in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s followed by his son Patrick Manship who held the office for 24 years.
If elected, he said he’ll perform his duties and that drainage is a big part of the job.
“I’ve always been a lifelong Democrat,” Manship said. “I just offered to be available to be on the ticket for the fall.”
