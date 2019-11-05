ANDERSON — Incumbents held on to administrative posts in Lapel and Frankton in contested races Tuesday.
Democrat Jerry Ehman outdistanced Jenni Effinger by more than a 2-to-1 margin to claim the office in Frankton, while Republican Dennis Molina held off Trisha (Mosley) Bousman to remain Lapel’s clerk-treasurer.
Elsewhere, voters chose two Republicans from among three candidates for at-large seats on Summitville Town Council. Meylissa Stanley and Jeremy Mason will fill out the five-member council.
“I’m excited to get this going and see if we can do some good for the town,” Mason said. “We’re on a good track here. We’ve had some new roads done on the west side of town, and I’d just like to keep pursuing that, getting the rest of the roads redone.”
Mason and Stanley agreed that the town’s ongoing sewer project would remain a top priority. Summitville is one of 105 communities in Indiana under orders from the Environmental Protection Agency to separate storm water from wastewater.
“The projects that we already have in progress, we want to make sure we devote our time and attention to those and make sure we see those through to completion,” Stanley said. “We also want to focus on bringing new businesses to our town and attracting families to our town.”
Both Mason and Stanley said they enjoy good working relationships with fellow council members Michelle Morrison, Bart Matney and DeeAnna Stitt, and look forward to collaborating with them.
“I know all of them,” Mason said. “I think it’ll be an easy transition, and I think we’ll work well together.”
“They’ve done great things so far,” Stanley added. “I have no reason to think it’s going to change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.