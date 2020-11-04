ANDERSON — Of the three races for county auditor, surveyor and coroner, incumbent auditor Rick Gardner had the largest margin of victory, nearly doubling the vote total of his Democratic opponent Jamey Townsend.
“I’m pretty pleased with it. I’m excited about the margin,” Gardner said. “I think most of us (Republicans) that were running worked together as a team, tried to help each other out, when we could. That’s always helpful.”
In his second term, Gardner is looking to upgrade parcel mapping in the county’s Geographic Information System (GIS) and moving to an electronic claims system.
“I enjoyed the last four years, and I’m sure I’ll enjoy the next four,” Gardner said.
Surveyor Tom Shepherd won a second term after beating John Manship by almost 10,000 votes.
He wasn’t sure how he would do going up against someone whose name had been associated with the office for several decades.
Manship was the surveyor in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, followed by his son Patrick Manship, who held the office for 24 years.
“Well, I’m glad it came out the way it did ... I think I won by 10,000 votes and that surprised me,” Shepherd said. “I’m glad I won, we got a lot of stuff going on in the county as far as drains go, and I think this will give us an opportunity to get caught up.”
Dr. Troy Abbott unseated Democratic incumbent Danielle Dunnichay-Noone by more than 7,000 votes.
Dunnichay-Noone was chosen to fill the remaining two years of her mother Marian Dunnichay’s term as Madison County coroner after Marian Dunnichay was elected as Pipe Creek Township trustee.
Both candidates were traveling the county drumming up support on Election Day and were impressed with the turnout.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” said Abbott when asked what he thought of his chances on Tuesday. “We’re going to treat it like it’s the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, and we’re going to keep fighting through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.