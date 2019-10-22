INGALLS — Candidates for three at-large seats on the Ingalls Town Council hope Monday’s vote by the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals to deny a special use request for the proposed Newco Metals Inc. Element 13 project provides closure on an issue that has galvanized residents in opposition to it.
“With any luck, the whole thing is just dead and gone,” said Terry Moody, a Democrat who is running for one of the at-large seats. “I think the council might regret giving them the tax abatement to begin with. In my opinion, the entire town is glad that this is over with and hopes it doesn’t come back.”
Incumbent Republican Scot Lawyer says he hopes some lessons were learned during the process that will help the council work more cohesively with the residents it serves.
“It’s not a matter of having an answer for everything,” Lawyer said. “It’s a matter of setting egos aside and putting our heads together and finding a good solution for the entire town. You need to figure out the best way forward with the resources you have.”
Another incumbent, Democrat Teresa Egerton, was appointed to the council in October 2017 to replace Dusty Smith and is running for a full term this year. The lifelong Ingalls resident says her service is an ideal way to help the town move forward.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Egerton said. “I just want to try and support the town the best way I can, and I figured the best way to do that is through the town council.”
Another longtime resident, Republican Melanie Johnson, is running for a seat on the council for the first time. She said with the town’s proximity to Interstate 69 and increasing traffic along U.S. 36, there are opportunities for economic development and growth, but the town must take a nuanced approach when considering those opportunities. More dining and wellness options for the town’s seniors, she says, should be high on the list of desirable businesses to bring in.
“I’ve lived in this town for 48 years and I’ve watched several things come and go,” Johnson said. “We’re getting ready to really get bigger here, and I just want to be a part of that. I just want to help bring in the right type of businesses for the community.”
Messages requesting comment from incumbent council president Justin Gardner were unreturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.