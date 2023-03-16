ANDERSON — Anderson mayoral candidate Rob Jozwiak is running on a platform that Republican mayors around Indiana are bringing new investments to their communities.
Jozwiak is seeking the party’s nomination against city councilman Jon Bell and local real estate agent Carol Miller in the May 2 primary election.
“Anderson’s economic climate is ripe for immediate growth possible only with Republican leadership,” he said in a press release.
Jozwiak said job creators are bypassing Anderson in favor of other central Indiana cities where the greatest successes are happening under Republican mayors.
He cites the recent announcement that Stellentis—Samsug is investing #2.5 billion to build a battery plant in Kokomo.
Although Jozwiak states the company didn’t locate in Anderson, but Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the company never considered Anderson.
Jozwiak said if elected mayor he believes his background in business, public finance and economics can be used to attract investments.
“Positive economic growth will alleviate our social problems and lift up our city,” he said. ‘Where there are better jobs and bigger paychecks, we see safer streets with homelessness dramatically reduced.”
Jozwiak said a second priority if elected would be to direct the police department to work with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to deal with drug networks through legal searches and seizures.
He also wants to hold the line on property tax and utility rate increases.
“I would not be in the race if I did not think I could help the city,” Jozwiak said. “I want what’s best for Anderson.”
This is the fifth time that Jozwiak has run for the mayor’s position.
He ran as an independent in 2007 and as the Libertarian Party candidate in 2011 and 2019. He attempted to run as a Libertarian in 2015 but was removed from the ballot by the Madison County Election Board because the party did not conduct a local convention.
He ran for the state Senate District 25 seat as a Libertarian in 2014 and 2018 and as an independent in 2010 for the House District 37 position.