ANDERSON – As could be expected, the two candidates vying for the Republican Party nomination for the judgeship in Madison Circuit Court 5 have spent the most money on their campaigns.
Campaign finance reports were due Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office and will serve as the final financial snapshot before the June 2 primary.
Republicans Jason Childers and Scott Norrick have spent a combined $25,318.
The winner will run against Democrat Kyle Noone in November. Incumbent Democrat Thomas Clem is not seeking re-election.
Childers reported raising $17,294 on the campaign and spent $14,197. The campaign has a cash balance of $3,097. Childers has spent $6,354 of his own funds for the purchase of yard signs and postage.
Norrick reported raising $11,695 and spent $11,121, leaving a cash balance of $574. Norrick has provided the campaign with $9,000 of his own funds. The campaign has spent $2,562 on postage.
In the GOP primary contest for Madison County Commissioner in District 2, incumbent Mike Phipps reported spending $36 to date.
The Phipps campaign reporting raising $288 and has a balance of $252 remaining. He is using yard signs from previous campaigns.
His opponent Darlene Likens reported raising $13,950 and spending $12,904, leaving a cash balance of $1,046.
Likens has provided her campaign with $5,000 and raised $1,000 through a silent fundraiser. She has spent $12,298 on yard signs.
The winner will run against Democrat Ollie H. Dixon in November.
For the District 3 seat on the Board of Commissioners, the two Republicans have spent a combined $6,733.
Incumbent John Richwine reported raising $3,528 and spending $1,750 to date. The campaign has a cash balance of $1,778.
It received a $2,000 donation from the Indianapolis engineering firm of Beam Longest & Neff. The campaign has spent $1,338 on postage.
Tim Westerfield’s campaign reported raising $5,283 and spending $4,983, leaving a cash balance of $300.
The campaign has $900 in debt. It received a $3,133 donation from the Madison County Reagan Club and $600 from the candidate’s family.
The Westerfield campaign reported spending $2,632 on yard signs to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.