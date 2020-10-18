ANDERSON – Five of the six candidates running for election in Madison County have spent approximately $20,000 on their respective campaigns.
The most expensive race is for the position as judge in Madison Circuit Court Division 2, which is responsible for juvenile cases.
Incumbent Democrat George Pancol and Republican Steve Koester have spent a combined total of $47,766 on the campaign since the June primary election.
Pancol started the filing period with a cash balance of $5,376 and reported contributions of $21,666. He received $5,000 from Doug Boudreaox and $3,000 from Alexandria resident Judith Smith.
His campaign reported expenditures of $23,664, leaving a cash balance of $3,378.
Koester’s campaign started with a cash balance of $2,991 and has received $25,746 in contributions. Koester has provided $2,974 to his campaign.
The campaign has reported spending $24,102, leaving cash on hand in the amount of $4,635.
The two candidates seeking to replacing retiring judge Tom Clem in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 have spent a combined $38,202.
Republican Scott Norrick started the fall campaign with a cash balance of $574 and reported contributions of $31,881. The campaign has spent $19,988, leaving a balance of $12,467.
Norrick has spent $21,850 of his own funds on the campaign and an additional $2,000 from his law practice.
Democrat Kyle Noone started with $3,056 and has received donations of $23,441. Noone has contributed $7,000 to his own campaign.
The campaign has spent $18,214, leaving a balance of $8,283.
In the race for the judgeship of Madison Circuit Court Division 4, incumbent Republican David Happe has provided his campaign with $29,369, all of which has been expended.
Democrat Rosemary Khoury did not file a campaign finance report with the Madison County Clerk’s office by the noon deadline on Friday.
