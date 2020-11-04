ANDERSON — Republican candidates emerged victorious in the three contested judicial races.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Stephen Koester defeated incumbent Judge George Pancol for a seat on the bench of Circuit Court 2.
“If you told me as a kid I would be running for judge someday, I would have laughed at you and I never thought anything like that was possible,” said Koester, who grew up in Madison County. “I’m very grateful to be a part of this.”
Koester, a Republican, unseated Pancol, who is Democrat, with 57% of the vote, according to an unofficial summary report by the Madison County election board printed at 2:37 a.m. on Wednesday.
Koester said he can’t remember the last time an incumbent judge lost a race in Madison County.
“Pancol is a great guy,” he said. “I love him to death. We’ve been good friends for 24 years.”
This was Koester’s first time running for a public office, and he said he relied heavily on social media and mailings to share his political message.
“We couldn’t do the traditional going door-to-door, spreading the word, what my position was and what I thought needed to be changed,” he said.
Koester said he has experience working and successfully prosecuting child death cases in Madison County.
“I’ve tried more than 150 cases and done some of the biggest cases Madison County has ever seen,” he said.
Pancol said running for office during a coronavirus pandemic made things a little more difficult.
“Instead of having a big fundraiser for 100 people, maybe you would have eight people over and do it 10 times. It was a completely different picture,” said Pancol.
His greatest concern running for office in 2020 was being unable to have as much personal contact with voters and sharing his experience and views.
Pancol said one of his biggest strengths going into the election is his record of working to reform the juvenile justice system, obtaining grant money and collaborating with different groups to improve community programs for young people.
He said that work will continue in 2021 even though he is no longer a judge.
“I will still continue to work in this community so our youth are better served by our schools, by our community programs and have a much better success rate going forward and bring a lot more of our youth back into the community after they go off to college,” he said Tuesday. “And get Anderson back to the way it was back in the 60s and 70s — the way I remember it.”
CIRCUIT COURT 4
Incumbent Republican Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe retained his seat with 63% of the votes against his Democratic opponent Rosemary Khoury.
Happe said COVID-19 restrictions made his contact with voters remote and relied heavily on social media and direct mailings.
“People got the message,” he said on Tuesday. “When I got the chance to talk to people, like at the polls today, a lot of people were repeating back to me messages that were in our direct mail campaign or social media campaign.”
Happe said it was encouraging to see so many people voting during the election.
Having a broader base of experience and being heavily involved in the community gave him an edge with voters, Happe said.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of community organizations, I live here, I’m raising kids here — that helps you have more of a connection to people in the community,” he said.
Khoury said she missed the one-on-one contact with the voters.
“You always feel like you could do more,” she said of her campaign on Tuesday “However, with that said, I have a great team behind me.”
She said it is important for people to understand every vote counts. She said the “mere fact of getting involved will help make a change and prepare us for what is coming.”
Khoury plans to return working as the special prosecutor in the fatal police shooting of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed in Indianapolis now that the election is over.
CIRCUIT COURT 5
Republican Scott Norrick beat Democrat Kyle Noone with 58% of the vote for Circuit Court 5, a position from which Judge Thomas Clem will retire in 2021.
Norrick said he spent Tuesday at 11 different polling sites. He said his advantage in the election was his years of experience.
Norrick said it was rewarding to see the large turnout of voters on Tuesday but he was dismayed at the excessive wait times which caused some voters to walk away.
“You don’t want people turned away because of long lines and the lack of smooth running lines,” said Kyle Noone on Tuesday. “They mishandled this thing from the top to the bottom and someone should be accountable for this.”
Kyle Noone encouraged people to stay involved in the community long after the election is over.
“They are all drawn out by the top of the ticket, we all know that — the majority of people are — but the bottom of that ticket, the local races, mean more,” he said. “The people they vote for hold the elections, they organize these elections and they are making decisions that directly affect them.”
