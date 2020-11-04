ANDERSON — Beginning in January, there will be a change among the three Republicans serving as Commissioners in Madison County.
Darlene Likens won the District 2 seat, defeating Democrat Ollie H. Dixon, a long-time member of the Anderson City Council, with 70% of the vote.
“There are a lot of challenges,” Likens said of taking office. “It will take time to get everything resolved, I have a big learning curve.”
She said an area that has to be addressed is the contentious relationship with members of the Madison County Council.
“Everybody has their own ideas,” Likens said. “Not everyone will agree, but we can sit down and discuss the issues and get them resolved.”
She noted her ability in the past to work for the betterment of Madison County regardless of politics.
Dixon said he expected it would be a big Republican year in the county.
“It has been trending that way for several years,” he said. “I congratulate Darlene. I wanted to take a shot at it. I might try again in the future.”
Incumbent Republican John Richwine was elected to a fifth term, winning in the 3rd District with 63% of the vote against local community activist and first-time candidate Democrat Lindsay Brown.
Richwine said he was surprised at the number of Republicans that won and knew all the candidates worked hard.
Richwine is excited about working with Likens. The two have served together in the past on the county council.
“We can work together and be a good team,” he said. “I believe the relationship with the county council will improve after Jan. 1."
Brown worked the polls at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church for much of the day.
“I’ve done everything I could,” Brown said of his campaign. “I hope people realize it’s time for a change."
“It was a referendum on the Democrat party and not individuals,” he said of the results. “It was a vote for Donald Trump, and you can’t compete in a presidential election year.”
Brown said he will remain active in the community and is not ruling out a run for an elective office in the future.
The Republican party gained the majority in the 2010 election when Stephanie Owens defeated Paul Wilson.
The GOP has held all three seats since 2016 when Mike Phipps defeated incumbent Jeff Hardin.
Although the Republican Party retained all three seats on the Board of County Commissoners there will be a likely shift in how the county’s executive branch of government operates.
For the past two years Phipps voted along with Republican Kelly Gaskill on most of the issues facing the Commissioners.
Richwine, who previously served several years as president of the board, would normally cast a “no vote” on changes in policies and procedures.
