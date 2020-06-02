ANDERSON — The primary election results Tuesday in the Republican Party will lead to a shakeup on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
Incumbent Mike Phipps, hoping for a second term, was defeated by former Madison County Clerk Darlene Likens in District 2, and incumbent John Richwine turned back a challenge from first-time candidate Tim Westerfield in the District 3 race.
For the past two years, there has been a split among the three Republicans serving as commissioners, with Phipps and Kelly Gaskill voting together often in opposition to Richwine.
The winners will face Democrats Ollie H. Dixon in the 2nd District and Lindsay Brown in District 3. Both ran uncontested in Tuesday’s primary.
With all 111 precincts counted, Likens took 57% of the vote against Phipps in the District 2 race for commissioner. Richwine received 56% of the vote for the District 3 commissioner nomination against Westerfield.
Likens said she had a lot of help with her campaign.
“I will campaign like I always have,” she said. “I am surprised at the margin.”
People were ready for a change, Likens said, noting friction within the party on the board. She said she plans to work with everyone, regardless of political affiliation, if elected in November.
Phipps said he would leave the political analysis to others.
“It was an honor to serve,” he said. “I wish everyone in office the best because they will be facing tough fiscal conditions in the future.”
Phipps said the county won’t feel the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic for two years.
“I still have seven months to serve,” he said. “I want to make sure the board of commissioners are in a good financial position for the next four years.”
Richwine said voters want people in office who can work together to address the issues facing the county. Richwine said he didn’t worry during the campaign about how his opponent was campaigning.
“The makeup of the commissioners could change, which sends a clear message that folks want people who can work together, communicate well and be able to agree and disagree and get the job done,” Richwine said.
Westerfield said he knew Richwine would be tough to defeat.
“I’m pleased I wasn’t humiliated,” he said. “Darlene will do really good, and I hope they get things accomplished that need to get done.”
