ANDERSON — Incumbent John Richwine and challenger Darlene Likens came out ahead in their respective races for Republican nominations for Madison County commissioner in Tuesday's primary.
Likens defeated incumbent Mike Phipps by a wide margin and Richwine cruised to victory over challenger Tim Westerfield, positioning the traditional wing of the local GOP party to seize control of the board of commissioners back from the Tea Party branch.
Currently, Phipps and fellow commissioner Kelly Gaskill, both considered to be Tea Party Republicans, hold the majority on the board. Richwine is the third member of the board.
Should Richwine and Likens both prevail in November's General Election, the traditional wing of the party would be back in control.
Likens will face Democrat Ollie Dixon in November for the Dist. 2 seat, while Richwine will face Lindsay Brown for the Dist. 3 position. Dixon and Brown ran uncontested in the primary.
Other winners in the Madison County primary Tuesday included Republicans Scott Norrick for judge of Madison Circuit Court 5, Troy Abbott for county coroner and Tom Shepherd for surveyor.
