The Herald Bulletin's team of reporters will be out at the polls throughout Election Day 2022. Follow below for live updates:
Election Inspector Deb B. said they haven’t had a lot of down time. Now, at 10:46 a.m. crowds are picking back up. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin. pic.twitter.com/lPpuH7VWTu— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Marilou Thomas, a Chesterfield resident and retired teacher’s aide talks about issues most important to her. Her husband, Jack, a retired air traffic controller chimes in later. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/KSHcG8UAbH— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotes. Folks of all ages are out making their voice count at Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield. pic.twitter.com/AdPSDYpPiQ— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Almost zero wait at West 8th Street church precinct. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/qlcxNVJdmR— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) November 8, 2022
Matthew Kimberlin shares what brought him to the polls Tuesday morning. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/HuUhsB45R2— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) November 8, 2022
Turnout has been brisk at Edgewood Baptist Church on Anderson's west side, where poll inspector Tom George said about 200 people had cast ballots as of 9 a.m. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/fALOk5pvQq— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere were 60 people waiting to vote this morning at Florida Station Church of God and has remained steady— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere were 20 people at Frankton/Lapel admin building at 6 am. Steady flow of people this morning— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere is a line of people waiting to vote in Frankton and there was at 6 am pic.twitter.com/AyC57NmrFv— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesInspector at Elwood City Hall surprised there was a line at 6 am pic.twitter.com/sSYvllshEA— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere was a line in Elwood when the polls opened at 6 am pic.twitter.com/2AzWUKGhi8— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere was a line at 5:45am at Alexandria polling site— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022