The Herald Bulletin's team of reporters will be out at the polls throughout Election Day 2022. Follow below for live updates:
Steady turnout being reported at the Pendleton Public Library, where more than 750 people had voted as of 2:30 p.m. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/jHfEreRdGy— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) November 8, 2022
A desire for everyone in Indiana to be treated equally brought Madeline Lucroy, a student at IUPUI to the polls in Markleville. Here she is talking with the @heraldbulletin after voting. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/n6obv6fMpz— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
A representative from Kyle Pierce’s campaign, Betsy Mills talks about Kyle and the issues they are passionate about. @heraldbulletin #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/5aNAi22ptC— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Terri Austin-D talks about her campaign and what she has been hearing from voters, regarding the economy and recent decisions made by the state. @heraldbulletin #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/wTvvY8pSVv— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
State Rep. Terri Austin-D talks about who she represents and why she loves her job. @heraldbulletin #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/jsRfvtEln9— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
State Representative Terri Austin-D chats with Caleb Amick from @heraldbulletin about the election, her plans if elected and so much more. STAY TUNED! #MadCoVotes— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
452 ballots have been cast since polls opened at Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory, officials say. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Candidate for State Representative District 36, Terri Austin-D is at Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/odl1ZaJjWs— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Kolby Obanion, a nearly 30-year-old Anderson resident and Barista for Starbucks, talks about what brought him to Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/3e0sUAsYyu— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
State Senator candidate Kyle Pierce talks with voters as they exit Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield. #MadCoVotes. @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/briHwR4Tf8— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Dixie Cummings, a resident of Chesterfield and retired nursing supervisor for the Madison County Health Department gives comment on issues important to her. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/fXb0fnoYdR— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Election Inspector Deb B. said they haven’t had a lot of down time. Now, at 10:46 a.m. crowds are picking back up. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin. pic.twitter.com/lPpuH7VWTu— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Marilou Thomas, a Chesterfield resident and retired teacher’s aide talks about issues most important to her. Her husband, Jack, a retired air traffic controller chimes in later. #MadCoVotes @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/KSHcG8UAbH— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotes. Folks of all ages are out making their voice count at Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield. pic.twitter.com/AdPSDYpPiQ— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) November 8, 2022
Almost zero wait at West 8th Street church precinct. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/qlcxNVJdmR— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) November 8, 2022
Matthew Kimberlin shares what brought him to the polls Tuesday morning. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/HuUhsB45R2— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) November 8, 2022
Turnout has been brisk at Edgewood Baptist Church on Anderson's west side, where poll inspector Tom George said about 200 people had cast ballots as of 9 a.m. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/fALOk5pvQq— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere were 60 people waiting to vote this morning at Florida Station Church of God and has remained steady— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere were 20 people at Frankton/Lapel admin building at 6 am. Steady flow of people this morning— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere is a line of people waiting to vote in Frankton and there was at 6 am pic.twitter.com/AyC57NmrFv— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesInspector at Elwood City Hall surprised there was a line at 6 am pic.twitter.com/sSYvllshEA— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere was a line in Elwood when the polls opened at 6 am pic.twitter.com/2AzWUKGhi8— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere was a line at 5:45am at Alexandria polling site— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) November 8, 2022