Voters stand at polls on Election Day

Voters cast their ballots during the general election last November at Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield.

 File photo | The Herald Bulletin

The polls have opened for primary voting in Anderson and Lapel to narrow the field of candidates for the general election in November. The Herald Bulletin's team of reporters will be out at the polls throughout the day. Follow below for live updates:

