ANDERSON — Many local Democrats believe Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris to campaign as vice president was the right choice.
Biden, the party’s presumed presidential candidate, named Harris, a U.S. senator from California, as his running mate on Tuesday.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, human relations director for the city of Anderson, said that while growing up she never thought she would see an African American be president, and then Barack Obama was elected.
“It’s about time a Black woman gets the opportunity to be vice president,” she said.
“I’m extremely excited,” Dixon-Tatum said. “It’s historic. I thought it was a really wise choice.”
She said Harris brings a lot to the campaign and was the strongest potential vice presidential candidate.
“During her presidential campaign she proved to be a fighter and will stand for what she thinks is right,” Dixon-Tatum said.
She said Harris supports health care reform, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and tax reform.
“Her platform lines up with Biden’s,” Dixon-Tatum said. “In this climate of everything that is going on it’s important to have the support of women during the campaign.”
State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said Harris was an excellent choice.
“She is very qualified,” she said. “She has her own strong track record.
“During the presidential debates she challenged Biden,” Austin said. “It shows he’s not afraid to have someone who disagrees with him and to challenge his decisions.”
Concerning the naming of a Black woman, Austin said every candidate has their strengths and challenges.
“To have diversity on the ticket, gender and race is a plus,” she said. “Our leaders should reflect the American people.”
Anderson City Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes said she was excited like everyone else waiting to see who Biden would select as a running mate.
“Harris has an impressive background,” she said. “She is not a token, she has the credentials.”
Crumes said the former prosecutor has made her mark during her first term in the Senate and has shown the ability to work with Republicans on the passage of legislation.
“It was a good overall choice,” she said. “I was looking at what was best for the party.”
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said Harris will be an asset to the ticket.
“In these times she was the right pick,” she said. “It was important that the choice was a Black woman. It was the best pick he could have made.
“I can’t wait for her to debate Mike Pence,” Watkins said.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said he was not surprised by the selection.
“She is even more liberal and radical than Biden,” he said. “It hints at the direction of their party.”
Willis said it will be a “sad day” if Biden and Harris are elected in November.
“Harris as president is a scary thought,” he said.
Willis said the fact that Harris is a Black woman could be important to some voters.
“I hope voters evaluate each of the candidates based not on race, color or creed,” he said.
Willis said rumors that President Donald Trump might consider replacing Mike Pence as vice president were ridiculous.
“Mike Pence is an important asset,” he said.
