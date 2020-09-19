ANDERSON – The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has added a high stakes fight to an already polarized presidential election.
Ginsburg’s death Friday – seven weeks before Election Day – was mourned nationwide and also drew starkly opposite reactions from Republicans, who seem poised to confirm her replacement on an accelerated timeline, and Democrats, who seethed over what they characterized as the GOP’s hypocrisy four years after the party’s leaders blocked a vote on then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the high court.
Locally, current and former judges at a candidate forum held on Anderson’s west side expressed wariness at the prospect of installing a new Supreme Court justice in a matter of less than two months.
“The work that the court does is so critical and so at the core of the country and the debates that we’re having,” said Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe. “It bears some deliberate time to look at the person and make sure the right person gets that job.”
Scott Norrick, currently serving as the judge of the Edgewood Town Court, paid tribute to Ginsburg’s judicial approach as “all about due process, and all about equal justice.” He voiced concern over the potential optics a hurried confirmation process might create.
“We’re in mid-September,” Norrick said. “There’s a long process that it has to go through. They’ve got to go through a very thorough vetting process. We want the system to be fair and impartial, and if we were to put somebody in there too quickly, it wouldn’t look that way, and that’s not what we need in our country.”
A quick confirmation could also create uncomfortable questions for certain Republican senatorial GOP candidates, according to Tom Newman Jr., who spent 43 years as a judge in Madison Circuit Court before deciding to run for an at-large seat on the Madison County Council.
“If they do it, especially if they do it before the election, it’s going to put some Republican senator candidates in a real awkward place,” Newman said. “It seems to me like there’s some unusual motivations in regards to this rush to do this. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with it.”
