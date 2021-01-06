ANDERSON — The requirement in the U.S. Constitution that Congress has to certify the Electoral College votes will play out in Washington.
Several Republicans in the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, and in the U.S. House plan to raise objections to the certification in several swing states.
The objections are expected to request the appointment of a commission to report within 10 days of an audit of the votes in the swing states.
Jay Kenworthy of Indiana Sen. Todd Young’s staff said Tuesday that Young will not sign onto the certification letter to block the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.
Kenworthy said Young will issue a statement Wednesday.
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, said the newly elected congresswoman is reviewing all the information and has not decided how she will vote.
“I am committed to ensuring free and fair elections, and also that I will follow the Constitution, and give serious consideration to each objection presented,” Spartz said in a press release issued on Dec. 30. “Looking ahead, we have a lot of work to do as a country to ensure all sides in our elections have confidence in the outcome of our elections, and election laws are only changed by the people through their state legislatures, not by judges, governors or election administrators.”
Ludy Watkins. chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said the vote by the Electoral College should be certified and the country move forward.
Watkins said she anticipates Vice President Mike Pence to do the right thing while he oversees the process.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said he didn’t think the election results should be accepted as presented.
“All avenues and investigations should be pursued,” Willis said. “There has probably been fraud somewhere at sometime. It needs to be found and exposed.”
He said the process by which Congress is required to certify the Electoral College vote was established for this type of situation.
“Let the process work through,” Willis said. “This is not about one party, it’s the absolute integrity of the election.
“All avenues of the process has to be exhausted,” he said. “It’s about determining the truth.”
Willis said the ongoing allegations by President Donald Trump of fraud in the November election will not hurt the Republican Party.
Longtime Democrat Thomas Newman Jr. said what is taking place in Congress is causing the country to be politically dysfunctional.
“There have been elections I have lost, but have faith in democracy that things happen for a reason,” he said.
Newman said the Republican Party senators are taking a political risk by trying to get in the Trump lane to run for president in four years.
“By then there may not be a Trump lane,” he said. “Some may find it difficult to get reelected in their own state. They’re betraying democracy for political advantage to run for president in 2024.”
Newman said people are blindly following President Trump’s belief that the election was stolen with no substantive proof.
He believes that the vice president will do the right thing.
“I believe Mike Pence will make Indiana proud of the role he plays,” Newman said of the former Indiana governor.
