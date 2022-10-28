ANDERSON — Since the start of early voting in Madison County, 6,531 ballots have been cast in the Nov. 8 general election.
Information from the Madison County clerk’s office shows 3,443 people have voted in person and 2,997 ballots have been returned by mail.
There were 89,892 registered voters in the county for the May primary.
Four years ago, there were 42,462 ballots cast in the general election.
Early voting continues until Nov. 7 at satellite locations and the Madison County Government Center.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said Thursday that the heaviest early voting is taking place in Pendleton, Alexandria and three locations in Anderson.
“Some local sites are voting 200 people each day,” Pratt said. “We’re pleased to see people voting early.”
She said there have been no problems at the satellite voting locations, though on the first day, poll workers had to become familiar with the electronic poll books.
“We hope the numbers increase as we get closer to Election Day,” Pratt said of the early voting. “I was surprised with the numbers on the first day.”
Al Dayton, the inspector at Madison Park Church of God, said in the first hour the number of people voting is usually slow, but it picks up during the day.
“There has been a steady flow,” he said. “We’ve been pretty busy.”
Dayton said there have been slightly more women than men casting ballots.
Ron Stoughton, the inspector at Crossroads United Methodist Church, said the turnout has been very steady.
“This (numbers) is a little bit more than what we’ve had in the past,” he said. “I was surprised on the first day.”
Stoughton said it appears voters are being more careful while voting.
Charles Anderson and his wife, Carol, said they always vote in elections.
“We like the convenience, and it’s close to home,” Charles said.
Debi Nance, the inspector at Wesley Free Methodist Church, said the turnout has been steady with more people voting Wednesday than earlier in the week.
“It goes in spurts,” she said. “People getting off work or on their lunch hour. It has been pretty smooth.”
Nance said her mother, Helen, worked at the polls for 50 years and her first election was in May.
“The pastor at church said we should get more involved in the community,” she said.
Darlene Harrington, a judge at the location, said people are taking their time in casting the ballots, more so than in previous elections.
Voter Nancy Fields said the early voting centers has been a great idea.
“It provides flexibility so that people can work it into their schedule,” she said. “You’re not tied to one day.”
Fields said a big consideration in determining how she would vote was the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, which dealt with the availability of abortions in the country.