ANDERSON – Madison County voters expressed a mixture of relief, elation and resolve Saturday in reacting to the news that Joe Biden is projected to become the nation’s 46th president.
Biden, a Democrat from Delaware who spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president under Barack Obama, was projected to win his home state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, which would push him over the threshold of 270 needed to unseat incumbent President Donald Trump.
“I’m feeling joy and relief both,” said Randy Willis, of Anderson, who voted for Biden. “This has been an arduous campaign, and it’s been very taxing on people. It seems like the campaign has been going on since Trump took office, but we finally made it over the hump, and I like so many other people am glad it’s over.”
When he presumably takes office in January, Biden, 78, will become the oldest man to be inaugurated as president. He will be confronted with a host of challenges faced by a divided nation, including the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and economic and social strife that has coarsened political discourse and made compromise seem improbable.
But voters expressed optimism that under Biden, some ideological bridges could be rebuilt.
“I know it’s projected that Biden won and it’s over, but we have to remember to start small, start locally, come together and stress people, not parties,” Edgewood resident Hannah Harrison said. “It’s about human decency. Being a kind person would go a long way, and I think that shouldn’t be divided along political lines.”
Lindsay Barton, of Anderson, agreed, adding that much of the work of unifying needs to happen not only among the country’s elected leaders, but among neighbors, coworkers and other people she encounters in her everyday life.
“I think there’s always a pathway to unity,” she said. “Having courageous conversations is really hard because you know there’s going to be conflict, but when people lead the way to come together, it’s amazing what can get done. People want to be on the same team. There’s a lot going on that we need to come together on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.