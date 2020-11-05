ANDERSON — A shortage of voting machines led to hours-long waits for most Madison County voters and possibly related cases of COVID-19 in the weeks ahead, according to health officials.
"If there were long lines inside I do expect to see an uptick in cases in a couple weeks," said Stephanie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The risk is lower if voters waited outside, wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines, Grimes explained.
Several readers of The Herald Bulletin shared examples on social media where that wasn't the case, including inside the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield, where voters filled the hallways.
Carol Cox reported waiting four hours to vote but was most concerned about the lack of social distancing and long lines of voters waiting inside Millcreek.
"Someone needs held accountable, especially for the older and handicapped that were not accommodated ... what a shame to see older folks in wheelchairs out in the damp cold air for hours," Cox wrote in a Facebook comment.
Grimes said the health department received several complaints about the long lines and lack of precautions.
"It still comes down to just personal responsibility, self prevention and empowering people as individuals to protect themselves and their families," Grimes said. "We can put those guidelines out, but we can’t monitor and police to ensure all of that's happening all of the time."
The state changed Madison County's status to orange on Wednesday, meaning moderate to high community spread.
Over the last seven days the average positivity rate was 10.82%. The recommended rate is equal to or below 5%.
As Thanksgiving approaches, the Madison County Health Department is planning mass drive-through testing clinics in hopes of identifying asymptomatic spreaders.
The dates, times and locations for the clinic will be released later this month.
The Department does offer free COVID-19 testing for everyone over the age of 2, but the department's phone lines are overloaded with calls.
If you would like a test, you can schedule it online at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.
"As always, wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and keep your distance and wear your mask if you can't," Grimes said.
