ANDERSON — Voters were lined up and waiting for polls to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday throughout Madison County.
A random sampling of voters Tuesday morning indicated that inflation was an issue in determining how some would cast their ballot.
Tonita Perkins, longtime inspector at the Elwood City Hall polling site, said she was surprised that there was a line Tuesday morning after more than 13,500 voters in the county had already cast their ballots in the weeks before Election Day.
“We're all set to go,” she said. “When people come in, we're ready for them.”
Nate Graham cast his ballot in Elwood before going to work.
“I try to always vote early (on Election Day), because I don't know when I'll get off work,” he explained.
Graham's top concerns include gasoline prices and the direction of the economy.
Ann Yates said she usually likes to vote when the polls first open and then change and get ready to go to work as a nurse.
“I did think about voting early (ahead of Tuesday), but I like to vote on Election Day,” she said.
Yates believes that inflation is a worldwide problem and no political party is responsible.
“I think there is kind of a trend that concerns me,” she said. “That did sway how I voted. Abortion was an issue, not a choice I would make for myself. But I don't think it's a decision made by a legislative body.”
Some political analysts expect more people to vote in this election after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, freeing states such as Indiana to impose abortion bans with few exceptions.
Missy Giles, the inspector at the 4-H Fairgrounds voting site, said she wasn't surprised at how busy the site was Tuesday morning.
“It's our location,” she said. “We were busy throughout the early voting. We expected to be busy.”
Daniel Zink voted in Alexandria.
“There are some issues that would cause me to lean toward the party I want and that has to do with inflation, crime and some more minor issues," he said. "Inflation is the big one.”
Madison Carver, a senior at Alexandria-Monroe High School, was working the polls for Chip McFerran, who is running for re-election as Monroe Township trustee.
“We got here at 6 a.m.,” she said. “He is the voice of the Tigers (AMHS sports teams), so he announces all of our games.
“There was line at 5:45 a.m.,” she said. “People were waiting to get in.”
Lawanya Beamer has been a poll inspector for the past 50 years and was working Tuesday morning at the Frankton polling site.
“We were real busy this morning,” she said. “Normally, it ... picks up later in the day.”
Mandy Martin said her decision to vote wasn't based on a specific issue.
“I just like to voice my opinion,” she said, noting that she was raised to always vote.
Dan Hummel, inspector at the Florida Station Church of God voting site, said 50-60 people were waiting in line when the site opened.
“That was a lot, especially for here,” he said mid-morning. “It has been steady all day so far. I was expecting it to be heavy at first.”
Hummel said there had been no problems. The new voting center system, with fewer Madison County sites but voter discretion to cast their ballots wherever they choose, was working well, according to Hummel.
“People seem to be taking a lot of time to vote,” he said, echoing comments made by inspectors at other voting locations.
Gary Smith voted at the Florida Station site at 6 a.m.
“I think a lot of people are really concerned about what is going on right now and want to voice their opinion,” he said. “There were not any issues that stood out locally or even nationally from an Indiana standpoint. It was pretty straight forward.”
Paul Cole, poll site inspector in Lapel for the past 12 years, noted a line of voters that continued past the end of the Lions Club building.
“That did surprise me,” he said. “It's been the longest line we've seen. Never had this many people consistently coming in to vote.”