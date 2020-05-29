ANDERSON — A longtime county official is facing a first-time candidate for the Republican Party nomination for the District 3 seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
John Richwine is seeking a fifth term as a commissioner after serving two terms as a member of the Madison County Council.
He is opposed by Tim Westerfield, who worked as county administrator and also worked for the Madison County Planning Department.
Richwine candidly said he was undecided about running for another term.
“I don’t like the direction of the county and with the way things are being done,” he said. “I believe I’m the best person to get things done.”
Richwine said his experience and knowledge makes him the best candidate to win in the fall election.
“I can work with everyone, which is important,” he said.
Westerfield said he supports term limits for the office and that there are entitlements that come from being in a position for a number of years.
“I thought if I don’t do this now,” he said of running for elective office, “I don’t know when I will get another chance.”
Westerfield said it’s important that the three Commissioners have an open discussion that includes discussions in public meetings.
“There has been a lot of mismanagement when it comes to spending and the way employees were being used,” he said.
Westerfield said he worked to have a person with experience as an electrician transferred from the Madison County Highway Department to the maintenance staff — a move, he noted, that saved the county money.
Richwine said issues facing the county will be a struggle with finances in the short term but things will improve in the future.
“It’s time to move forward with a jail study and a financial study,” he said. “We have to decide when we are going to consider building a new jail, how large a facility is needed and how to pay for it.
“We have to make a decision,” Richwine said.
Westerfield said the county has issues that need to be addressed that include the roads, courthouse and juvenile center.
“There are needs that have to be addressed, like the jail,” he said. “These cannot be pushed down the road.”
Concerning the strained relationship between the Commissioners and members of the Madison County Council, Westerfield there is a need for local officials to work together.
“A lot of it is misunderstandings,” he said. “There is a lack of communication. We need to get on the same page when it comes to the council. Every decision has an impact on the community.”
Richwine said some of that could be resolved with the upcoming election.
“There are two candidates for Commissioner that can get along well with the council members,” he said of himself and Darlene Likens, running in the 2nd District.
“The council and the commissioners both have jobs to do,” Richwine said. “We have to understand and work together on the issues facing the county.”
Westerfield said he should be nominated to run in November because of his experience in government and the private sector.
“I would be a new face in an elective office,” he said. “I have always gone out of the way to help people in the county. Help everyone to figure out a solution.”
Richwine said Republican voters should nominate him because of his experience in county government.
“You need someone who knows what has to be done,” he said. “I don’t play politics.
“There has been nothing done out of the Commissioner’s office for the past year,” Richwine said. “Every decision is getting delayed.”
