ANDERSON — For only the second time in more than four decades, the Madison County Republican Party is slating candidates in the May 3 primary election.
Party Chairman Russ Willis said Tuesday that candidates slated were determined by members of the county’s Central Committee, several Republican Party elected officials and other long-time party supporters.
Then the committee mailed out 12,516 letters to registered county Republicans with the slate of candidates.
The letter states that the party leadership felt it was necessary to slate candidates for the second time in 42 years.
“A small group of people have recruited candidates to run against good, honest, hardworking Republicans in the upcoming Primary election,” the letter states.
Willis said Wednesday the candidates recruited to run against those that are slated will vote for an agenda and ]have been “duped” into supporting that agenda.
“The Party has a responsibility to inform our voters which Candidates are the best representatives of our Republican Party values and expectations in times like these,” he said. “Residents need to be protected and warned about those who have ulterior motives running for office.”
The party has named slated candidates in seven primary contests. Only two incumbents were not slated.
State Senate District 25 incumbent Mike Gaskill was not slated against Evan McMullen, and incumbent Commissioner Kelly Gaskill was not slated in the contest with current County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
Both Mike and Kelly Gaskill said they were not surprised at the party not slating them, citing a long-running dispute with Willis.
Devin Norrick was not slated in the contest for the District 2 seat on the Madison County Council against slated candidate and current council member Diana Likens.
“I thought I was a part of the Republican Party, but now I’m being kicked out,” Norrick said Wednesday. “I’m running my own campaign, and no other group has been identified with my campaign.
“I’m a little disappointed,” he said. “The chairman has a job to do. I’m running a positive campaign, and I hope the voters do their own research on what has taken place the past year.”