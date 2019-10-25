ANDERSON — The three mayoral candidates in Anderson took different stances on the most important problem facing the city over the next four years.
During a Thursday forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Madison County and The Herald Bulletin, incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr., Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak responded to a series of questions.
Broderick said workforce development is a challenge in trying to get better paying jobs.
He said investors considering Anderson as a location always ask about the workforce.
Broderick said the city started the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program this year to train people for the jobs that are currently available in the city.
He said there are regular roundtable discussions with business and school leaders on the training and educational requirements.
“We want people to get a good job to take care of their families and pay their taxes,” Broderick said.
Gardner said the most important problem is the social problems mentioning drug addiction and homeless people.
“We need to steer people in the right direction to get the help they need from local organizations,” he said.
Jozwiak said it was the problem of methamphetamine and heroin use, which has an effect on the entire community.
He proposed a direct call-in line to the mayor’s office to address the drug problem and said people wouldn’t have to call the dispatch center.
Jozwiak said the state has declared Anderson a recovery area and agencies are bringing to the community people recovering from drug addiction and on parole.
He said those people are driving up the crime rate in the city.
The three candidates also were asked about the redevelopment of Anderson’s west side.
Gardner said there have been a lot of promises made over the past 15 years but no action has been taken.
He said Lapel is five minutes away and that there is a need for housing in Anderson. Gardner said there needs to be an expansion to the west to increase revenues.
In a follow-up Friday interview, Gardner said he has been looking at the maps and the Anderson city limits wrap around the town of Edgewood.
“I don’t know if annexation is needed, but the city limits might need to be at 600 West,” he said. “We need high-quality affordable housing, and no one is thinking about going west.”
Gardner said housing additions on the west side of Anderson would create a market for the location of a grocery store, adding there would have to be community input on expansion of the city limits.
Jozwiak said tax increment financing dollars should be used to fix the drainage issues and to bring a grocery store to the area.
“The politicians are making promises every election cycle,” he said. “There is a supply chain issue for a grocery store, I would like to see a minority-owned store.”
Broderick said his administration has made west side redevelopment a priority for three years.
“We want to make improvements to Nichol Avenue that will interest future developers,” he said.
Broderick said the Anderson Redevelopment Commission is looking to make a $5 million investment along the Nichol Avenue corridor.
The candidates also were asked to grade the city’s economic development efforts over the past four years.
Jozwiak said he would give the effort a D grade.
“We need large industrial investment,” he said. “Four years ago, we were promised that there would be 1,000 new jobs created every year.”
Jozwiak said the city needs to have a low tax rate and to lower utility costs.
“We have to stop arguing between Republicans and Democrats and bring people together,” he said.
Broderick gave the Economic Development Department a grade of A and that it’s a job that is around the clock and seven days a week.
He said the Economic Development Department and Anderson Redevelopment Commission are working together and there have been meetings with several site selectors over the past 10 days.
Broderick said he will continue the economic development efforts and is pleased with what has taken place to date.
He said 1,100 new jobs have been created with investments of more than $300 million.
Gardner declined to give a grade but said there needs to be the creation of an environment that is business friendly.
He questioned the creation of 1,100 jobs.
“We have an out-of-control drug problem,” Gardner said. “There are available jobs, but people can’t pass the drug test.”
He said the city also doesn’t provide bus transportation to the Flagship Industrial Park for people who need rides to get to work and bus service hours that coincide with the work schedules.
