ANDERSON — With voters going to the polls in two days, the candidates vying to become Anderson’s next mayor are stressing their respective campaign platforms.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. is being opposed by Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
Broderick is seeking to become the first mayor to serve consecutive terms in office since Democrat J. Mark Lawler served four terms from 1988 through 2003.
Broderick said over the next four years people will see continued growth in Anderson in terms of population, breaking a trend in which the city’s population has declined.
“There will be more housing to attract new residents and in the former blighted area of the city,” Broderick said.
“There will be continued growth in the commercial sector bringing more jobs to Anderson,” Broderick added.
The goal is for development on the north and west side of the city, he said.
“We want to build on improving the quality of life for residents by working to upgrade the infrastructure of the city parks,” Broderick said.
“When we first took office, there were some critical issues with city finances that we have resolved over the past four years,” he continued. “We’re now in a financial position to grow in great leaps and bounds.”
Broderick said it’s important for the city not to become stagnant and people have to allow government to do its job.
“It’s important for the city to stay the course,” he said.
Gardner said if he’s elected, residents will see a more professional police department in the upper levels of its leadership.
“There needs to be more community policing and involvement by the officers to develop a relationship with young people,” he said.
Gardner said there will be more detail paid to the city’s appearance and curb appeal. During the campaign, he has commented on the need to pick up trash on city streets and the cutting of weeds along the roadways.
He also said the city parks need to be better maintained and suggested cameras be put in place to curb vandalism.
“The streets and curbs will look better,” Gardner said.
The city can’t miss any opportunities to develop housing on the west side, he said. Gardner said the city should consider possible annexation to County Road 600 West to spur economic development.
“We will look at the corridor to the west and south of Anderson,” he said. “We have to develop a reason for people to shop in Anderson and encourage people not to travel to Exit 210 (Fishers).”
Concerning economic development, Gardner said if elected, he would continue with any viable projects that have already been started.
“We will look at everything,” he said.
Jozwiak said there is no quick solution to the problems facing Anderson, but there can be incredible improvement in the next four years.
He first wants to tackle the reduction of drug activity in the city and believes it can be done in six to eight months.
“Republicans and Democrats have their talking points but never get the problem solved,” Jozwiak said. “I want the police department to seize the drugs and money which would put the dealers out of business.
“The police will support the effort,” he added. “But there has to be a different approach to the drug problem through the court system.”
Jozwiak said once the drug problem is resolved, the city can be marketed as affordable through social media.
“We need to bring families with children to Anderson,” he said. “There has to be a way to keep the children in Anderson in the future and we do that by creating lifelong memories for them.”
A regular campaign theme for Jozwiak over several runs for elective office is reducing the utility rates in Anderson.
He said the city shouldn’t use revenues from the tax increment financing district to pave roads after the Indiana legislature raised the gasoline tax.
Jozwiak said the tax increment financing district funds should have been used to pay for the new Lafayette water treatment plant instead of raising water rates to pay off a bond issue.
“I want to capitalize on our history,” he said. “I want us to have festivals that celebrate Anderson and will attract people from other communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.