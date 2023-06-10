ANDERSON — The recounts in the Anderson mayoral primary election are scheduled to start next week.
The Republican Party recount is set to start in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on Tuesday and will continue until completed.
Judge Mark Dudley has named to the recount commission Republican Alan Moore and Democrat David Beeman. Rick Brown will be the technician assisting with the recount.
Republican Rob Jozwiak requested the recount after losing in the May 2 primary election to Jon Bell by three votes.
The recount request filed by Democrat Rodney Chamberlain is scheduled to start on Thursday in Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
Judge Scott Norrick set the first day for June 15, with subsequent dates of June 18 and June 19 to complete the process, if necessary.
Norrick appointed former Anderson Mayor Kevin Smith to be the Republican member of the recount commission. Former state senator Tim Lanane will serve as the Democratic member of the recount commission. Brown will serve as the technician.
Chamberlain lost to incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr.
In a second legal matter pertaining to the election, a petition was filed by Chamberlain contesting some of the votes cast in the primary election.
That petition states: “A mistake was made in the printing or distribution of ballots making it impossible to determine the candidate that received the highest number of votes. An electronic voting system malfunctioned and deliberate act or series of actions occurred, making it impossible to determine who received the most votes.”
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims granted a motion filed by Broderick for a change of judge.
Judge Sims gave both sides until June 14 to agree on the appointment of a special judge.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system, there have been two requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election, Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Diane Likens.
Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3 primary election last year.
During the recount process Likens lost and gained one vote to maintain a three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the City of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested that recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member recount commission counted the ballots by hand. There was no change in the results.