ANDERSON — Anderson residents will have a third choice for mayor in the November election with Libertarian Douglas McNaughton on the ballot.
McNaughton ran for mayor of Indianapolis in 2019, receiving 1.5% of the vote. He moved to Anderson in 2022.
Rob Jozwiak, who is running for the Republican Party nomination for Anderson mayor, ran as the Libertarian Party candidate in the 2019 election and received 9% of the vote.
McNaughton previously served as the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Marion County for two years and is the current chairman of the local party.
“It was interesting,” McNaughton said of the 2019 campaign. “I got a lot of ideas.
“Since I moved to Madison County, I switched my party affiliation,” he said. “I decided to jump right in with both feet.”
McNaughton said he is under no illusion that he will be elected mayor of Anderson, but wanted to give voters a third choice.
“I’m running to push ideas,” he said. “Democrats and Republicans are always looking to raise taxes. I think we should find something other than raising taxes. I’m opposed to raising taxes.”
McNaughton said there are a lot of opportunities for Anderson because of its location on Interstate 69.
“People are moving into Madison County,” he said. “Anderson has lost a lot of businesses. The city needs to take some of the empty space and encourage businesses to locate here.”
Concerning upgrades to the city’s water system, McNaughton said reliable water infrastructure is important when it comes to attracting businesses.
“There is no consensus,” he said. “Something has to be done because we don’t want to be the next Flint (Michigan). We need to find creative ways to fund it.”
McNaughton thought mistakenly that Madison County residents are paying taxes to pay for the Lucas Oil stadium for the Indianapolis Colts.
“I don’t see how Anderson benefits from the Colts,” he said.