ANDERSON — Three civic groups will host a Voter's Fair with primary candidates for Anderson and Lapel offices Saturday, March 11, at Anderson Public Library
At least 16 candidates from Anderson and two from Lapel will be available to talk with voters from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Chief Anderson Room on the library's third floor.
In conjunction with the adult program, the Children’s Library Department will have a civics education program for youngsters.
The host groups are League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, Community Lens of Anderson and Heart of Indiana United Way.
Those coming to the fair can learn more about the May 2 primary election and who the candidates are. People can talk with them, ask about important issues and make their assessments.
People also can check that their voter registration is correct or register to vote; the deadline for the primary is April 3.
The primary election decides which candidates will run in the Nov. 7 general election for each party.
This year, there are several candidates for both Anderson mayor and City Council. These are the people who decide what the city budget will do and who will lead the city the next four years.
The library's civics education program will be from 3 to 3:45 p.m. for those 12 and younger. There will be library tours, story time and activities for the kids.
Anderson Public Library is at 111 E. 12th St.