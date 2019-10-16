ANDERSON — With the announcement that incumbent Republican Susan Brooks would not seek re-election for the 5th Congressional District seat, the money is starting to flow to potential candidates.
There are currently seven Republicans and four Democrats seeking their respective party nominations in the May 2020 Primary Election.
According to the Federal Election Commission, the Friends of Susan Brooks committee has a cash balance of $741,616 as of Sept. 30.
Former state lawmaker Christina Hale, who ran for the office of Lt. Governor in 2016 with Democrat John Gregg, has reported raising the most money to date.
Hale’s campaign reported raising $326,367 in the third quarter of the year, an amount her campaign has declared to be the most ever raised by a Democrat in a single quarter in the history of the district.
Dee Thornton, Brooks opponent in 2018, is reporting cash on hand of $38,073. Thornton received 43% of the vote in that election.
Jennifer Christie, who lost to Thornton in the 2018 primary election, has raised $8,841 and Andrew Jacobs Jr. reported contributions of $3,716.
On the Republican side, Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell reported contributions of $102,651.
Micah Beckwith has raised $92,246.
GOP candidate Kent Abernathy, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson and Danny Niederberger all reported raising no funds in the third quarter.
Steve Braun, who suspended his campaign for health reasons, reported contributions of $46,600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.