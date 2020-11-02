ANDERSON — More than $1 million in contributions have been received by the four candidates seeking to represent Madison County in the Indiana House.
More than $690,000 has been raised by the two candidates in House District 35, where incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright is being challenged by Elizabeth Rowray.
Incumbent Democrat Terri Austin in House District 36 and her Republican opponent, Kyle Pierce, have received contributions of approximately $336,000.
Rowray’s campaign has raised $418,017, with $352,068 coming from the House Republican Campaign Committee and $29,934 from the Indiana State Republican Party.
Wright’s campaign has raised $272,589, with the largest contribution coming from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education at $95,000 and $88,000 from the Indiana House Democrat Caucus.
The highest amount Wright received in contributions was in the 2014 campaign against incumbent Republican Jack Lutz, which was a total of $164,086.
District 35 includes most of northern Madison County and the western portion of Delaware County, not including the city of Muncie.
Wright is seeking her fourth term in the Indiana House and has always been able to carry Madison County in her election campaigns.
She did carry the Delaware County portion of the district in the 2016 campaign against Bill Walters and in 2018 against Ben Fisher.
House District 36 is predominately located around the city of Anderson.
Pierce’s campaign has reported contributions of $224,385, with the House Republican Campaign Committee providing $158,953 and the Indiana State Republican Party an additional $26,813. His campaign is showing a debt of $10,326 owed to Pierce.
Austin’s campaign has received contributions of $111,312.
Two years ago, Austin’s campaign raised a total of $113,611 when she was challenged by Republican Jennifer Culp.
