ANDERSON — Two-term Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick survived a scare in Tuesday's primary, narrowly defeating challenger Rodney Chamberlain for the Democratic Party's mayoral nomination.
Broderick will face Jon Bell, who had an even closer race Tuesday in the Republican Party primary, defeating Robert Jozwiak by just four votes. Broderick turned back Chamberlain's challenge by just 32 votes, a slim margin of just 0.9 percentage points.
Other Democratic Party nominees chosen Tuesday in contested races include incumbents Rebecca Crumes and Ty Bibbs for Anderson City Council at-large, Ollie Dixon for council District 4 and Joe Newman for council District 6. Meredith (Coco) Armstrong also won a Democratic nomination for an at-large seat.
On the Republican side, Mark Turner, Rachel Landers and Tiffany Harless won Anderson council at-large nominations, while Teresa Retherford won the Lapel clerk-treasurer bid.
Only 6,731 voters, about 17.5% of those registered, turned out for Tuesday's election on a gray, chilly day.
