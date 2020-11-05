WESTFIELD — Congresswoman-elect Victoria Spartz says it’s time to put politics aside and start working on policy issues.
Spartz received 55.7% of the vote in the 5th Congressional District to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks. Spartz's Democratic opponent, Christina Hale, claimed 40.1% of the vote. Libertarian Ken Tucker took the remaining 4.2%.
Hale conceded the race Wednesday.
At a press conference Thursday, Spartz thanked her supporters and added a message to all residents of the district, which extends from Marion County through Madison County to Grant County.
“For everyone who didn’t vote for me, I would like to tell you that I’m elected not to represent the party or the government but will represent all of you,” she said.
“You need to have that optimistic energy,” Spartz continued. “We need optimism in the future. So many people were happy to see some light at the end of the tunnel because we have so much negativity.”
Spartz, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine, called her victory in Tuesday's election a great honor and huge responsibility.
“That is the beauty of our republic, that through hard work and determination that people put their trust in you,” she said. “We’re a country of ideas and hard work.”
Spartz said people throughout the district want to have good jobs, affordable health care and a good education system.
“I’m happy to see that a lot of people believe that (with) good, limited and efficient government with the right incentive and tools people can be innovative and deliver good jobs,” she said.
As a minority member of the U.S. House, Spartz said, she will reach out to legislators from both parties as she did during her one term in the Indiana Senate.
“In the area of education and health care we can find some common ground,” she said. “I do like some of the policies of President Trump. I will reach out to Joe Biden (if he wins the presidential election) to work on health care reform in a bipartisan way.”
As she did in the state senate, Spartz said, she plans to cut through empty talk and drama to challenge the political machine.
“Hopefully, we can bring communication and move the country forward,” Spartz said, noting she'd like to serve on House committees dealing with health care and financial issues, which would fit her experience as a certified public accountant.
“We need to improve access to capital for small and medium-sized business,” Spartz said. “We have to improve the financial markets for the little guy. We have so many consolidations that makes it hard for small businesses.”
