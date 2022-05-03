ANDERSON — After serving as Madison County’s chief deputy recorder for three years, Angela Abel is ready to take the reins from Linda Smith, who is leaving the office to run for Madison County clerk.
Abel took a significant step toward succeeding her mentor Tuesday with an easy win over Susan Odom in the Republican primary election. She said Smith’s support in her campaign, as well as successfully communicating with voters about her record of community service over the past 25 years, were key factors that propelled her to victory.
“I believe that support showed through, and being able to get in contact with all those people — friends and family and all those previous customers — was huge,” Abel said. “We had good word-of-mouth, and I think my husband and I just really worked hard getting signs out, getting the word out the best we could.”
Abel will face Wendi Carter-Hopkins in the November general election. Carter-Hopkins ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Abel said her time leading up to November will be divided between working with Smith to ensure a smooth transition in the recorder’s office and communicating her goals for the office, which include updated procedures and renewed efforts to prevent property fraud.
“I just want to make sure that I learn as much as I can from Linda,” she said. “We’re just such a good team. Hopefully, we can get all of those things done and just kind of go from there with some of my things. God willing, I win in the general (election), maybe I can put those goals into place for the next four years.”