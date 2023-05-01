ANDERSON – More than 3,300 votes have been cast prior to election day on Tuesday.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Figures provided by the Madison County Clerk’s office show that through Saturday a total of 3,313 ballots have been cast.
Of that number 2,595 have been cast in the Democrat Party primary in Anderson and a total of 721 Republican ballots have been cast in Anderson and Lapel.
Voters will be nominating mayoral and city council candidates for the November election in Anderson.
Lapel voters will be nominating a clerk/treasurer and three members of the Lapel Town Council.
There are approximately 36,810 registered voters in the city of Anderson, according to information provided by the Madison County Voter Registration office.
As of Monday, 11% of the registered voters in Anderson and Lapel have cast ballots.
There is no Democratic Party primary election in Lapel, which means the 2,595 votes in the party primary have been cast in Anderson.
A photo identification is required of all voters casting a ballot in person.
Acceptable forms of ID include driver's license, passport, military ID or picture ID from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
This is the second election cycle in Madison County in which vote centers are being utilized.
Vote Center locations include:
- ACS Administration Building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
- Alethia Fellowship Church, 2505 Faith Drive
- Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
- Cross Roads United Methodist Church, North 2000 Scatterfield Road
- Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.
- National Guard Armory, 125 Scatterfield Road
- Northview Church Anderson Campus, 1720 E. 22nd St.
- Parkview Nazarene Church, 911 S. Rangeline Road
- UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. 8th St.
- Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 S. Madison Ave.
- First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
- Lapel Lions Club, 329 S. Main St.