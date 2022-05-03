ANDERSON — Asauhn Dixon-Tatum had two reasons to celebrate Tuesday night: his own victory in the Democratic primary race for Anderson Township trustee, and his mother, Tamie Dixon-Tatum, earning the party’s nod to oppose Mike Gaskill for the State Senate seat from District 25.
The younger Dixon-Tatum ran for the trustee’s office promising to expand youth program offerings in education and athletics, as well promoting assistance programs for the poor.
“I’m thankful for how the community came together to give me an opportunity to give back to them,” Asauhn Dixon-Tatum said. “It’s an opportunity I’ve been waiting for.”
One of his opponents in the primary, Norman Anderson, was quick to offer congratulations for a well-run campaign.
“(The result) didn’t quite pan out to what I thought it should be,” said Anderson, who vowed to support Dixon-Tatum in the November general election against incumbent trustee Mike Shively. “I’m going to support the best candidate, and that’s Asauhn. He’ll have my support.”
Asauhn Dixon-Tatum promised an aggressive campaign leading up to the general election, adding he plans to meet with other community leaders to hear about initiatives that are working as well as those that need improvement.
“I want to focus on the message I need to send and get more (interaction) with the community,” he said. “I want to bring things that are going to work for the community of Anderson.”
Anderson promised he’ll stay involved in local politics and hinted at another run for elective office soon. He said his candidacy was about getting a message to young people that their votes matter fundamentally.
“Within my generation, they have this stigma in their head, they feel like it’s going to go the way it’s going to go,” Anderson said. “I’m trying to change that narrative and encourage people to get out and vote.”