ANDERSON — First-time candidate John Beeman will be the Republican standard bearer for election as Madison County sheriff.
The Republican Party has not elected a sheriff in the county since Bob Baldwin won in 1978.
Beeman took the lead from the first ballots that were counted and maintained the margin throughout the counting of votes.
The winner will face Democrat Joey Cole, who was unopposed in the primary.
Kim Stigall, seeking to become the first woman elected sheriff in the county, finished second. Current Madison County Councilman Anthony Emery finished third.
Beeman took a lead in the first votes that were tabulated.
As the votes were counted Beeman extended his margin, with Stigall coming in second.
Beeman received 39% of the vote, compared to 33% for Stigall and 28% for Emery.
“This is my first campaign," Beeman said Tuesday. "I tried some new things with social media and traditional newspaper advertising. There were a lot of people doing word-of-mouth for me and we were getting a lot of positive feedback.”
Beeman said he will use the same strategy in the fall campaign and is hopeful of getting support from the Republican Party, which had slated Emery in the contest.
“I’m disappointed,” Emery said. “We had a plan of action and implemented every phase of our plan. It wasn’t in the cards.”
Emery said he is uncertain as to whether he will support Beeman in the fall.
Stigall said she tried her best in her first campaign for elective office.
“I tried hard,” Stigall said. “Second best is the first loser. It was my first time and I had no experience.”
Stigall left open the possibility of running for elective office again.