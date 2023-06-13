LOGO ELECTIONS PRIMARY

ANDERSON — The recount of Republican Party ballots in the Anderson mayoral campaign has confirmed Jon Bell as the party’s nominee.

The recount conducted Tuesday affirmed that Bell defeated Rob Jozwiak by three votes in the May 2 primary election.

Bell will be running against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian Douglas McNaughton.

Broderick defeated Rodney Chamberlain by 36 votes in the primary election. A recount in that race is scheduled to take place Thursday.

Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Election Board, said all the ballots were reviewed and both candidates agreed there would be no change in the final result.

Bell said the recount process affirmed the election process used in the county.

“There have been people expressing an interest in the campaign but were waiting for the results to be official,” Bell said.

He anticipates that Jozwiak will support his candidacy in the fall campaign.

“We had a good conversation,” Bell said of the time he spent with Jozwiak during the recount process.

“We both have what’s in the best interest for the city,” he said. “We have to iron out the details.”

Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system, there have been two other requested recounts.

Following the 2022 primary election, Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Diane Likens.

Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.

Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3, 2022, primary election.

During the recount process, Likens maintained the three-vote margin.

There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the City of Anderson.

Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.

The appointed three-member recount commission counted the ballots by hand. There was no change in the results.

