ANDERSON — Following the mixed results from the Republican Party primary, party chairman Russ Willis indicated support for all the winners.
The Madison County Republican Party for only the second time in 42 years endorsed candidates in Tuesday’s primary election.
Those candidates not endorsed conducted a grassroots effort by members of the party that actively worked for several candidates, predominately in the race for the sheriff’s nomination and four seats on the Madison County Council.
That group was successful in three of the five primary contests delivering wins for sheriff candidate John Beeman and County Council candidates Jodi Norrick in District 3 and Bethany Keller in District 1.
Party-endorsed candidates were victorious in three of the seven contested primaries. Those winners included Olivia Pratt for commissioner and council candidates Diana Likens and Rob Steele.
“People are thinking,” Willis said Wednesday. “They examined the candidates rather than just going in and voting. That’s good.”
Willis said of the endorsements that the party wanted to provide information to voters.
“I’m glad that people realized the county council is doing a good job and that will continue,” he said of wins by council members Diana Likens and Rob Steele.
“There is a faction that wants to lead the county in a different direction,” Willis said.
Willis said the party will support the entire ticket in the fall election and move forward.
Katherine Callahan said she worked with Beeman, Jodi Norrick, Devin Norrick, Keller and Kaele Albert.
“They used as a resource,” she said. “They knew we (Dr. Abbott) had no support from the party in 2020. They had no guidance from the party and we told them to look at Dr. Abbott’s campaign.”
Callahan said what started as a small group in 2020 has grown to 16 people working on campaigns.
“I’m tired of people saying we ran a negative campaign,” she said. “We ran a truthful campaign. The voters spoke last night.”
Callahan said the group had a successful night.
“I’m pleased Bethany (Keller), Jodi (Norrick) won and that Devin (Norrick) only lost by five votes,” she said. “People want change; the county is tired of the dynasty.
“We educated the voters and brought home the win,” Callahan said. “People want change.”
She said the biggest surprise was Devin Norrick losing by five votes to Diana Likens in the District 2 council race.
“I was not surprised by John Beeman’s margin of victory in the sheriff’s race,” Callahan said.
A point of contention took place when Willis posted congratulations on social media and didn’t include the names of winners Keller and Norrick and Gaskill.
Willis said he had a long Election Day and it was an omission that was corrected on Wednesday.
Callahan said the change only took place when Willis was notified by Devin Norrick and through social media posts.