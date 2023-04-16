ANDERSON – Incumbent Democrat Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is showing a large monetary advantage over his opponents.
Broderick started the year with a cash balance of $244,271 and received contributions of $74,775 this year. The campaign committee reported expenditures of $43,131, leaving a cash balance of $275,915.
Campaign finance reports for the period from Jan. 1 through April 7 were due by noon Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office. All six candidates running for their respective party mayoral nominations in Anderson turned in their financial reports by the deadline.
Broderick’s campaign listed itemized contributions of $72,150, including $10,000 donations from Beam, Longest & Neff, Boze McKinney & Evans, Northwest Towing and Unified Group Services.
Democrat Rodney Chamberlain reported contributions of $9,172 and expenditures of $4,608 leaving cash on hand of $4,564.
The campaign is showing debt of $1,800 owed to Chamberlain and Kellie Kelley.
Among the itemized contributions of $6,300 was $3,000 from David Umpleby and $500 each from Private Fleet Backhaul and EJP Properties.
Democrat Tony Watters reported contributions and expenditures of $5,639.
All of the listed contributions were from Anthony Johnson, the owner of a security company.
Republicans
First time candidate Carol Miller, seeking the party’s nomination for Anderson mayor, has outspent her two primary opponents.
Miller reported contributions of $11,367 and expenditures of $7,290, leaving a cash balance of $4,077.
Included in the itemized contributions is a $5,000 loan that Miller made to her campaign.
City councilman Jon Bell reported raising $2,982 and spending $1,235 leaving a cash balance of $1,747.
In a supplemental financial report, Bell reported making a $7,250 loan to his campaign and an additional $4,000 in donations.
Rob Jozwiak loaned his campaign $2,658 and has spent to date $2,658, leaving cash of hand of $200. The campaign started 2023 with a cash balance of $200.