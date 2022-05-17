ANDERSON — The election for the Republican Party nomination for the 2nd District seat on the Madison County Council has gotten tighter.
The certified numbers from the Madison County Clerk’s office shows incumbent Diana Likens with a three-vote margin over Devin Norrick.
The preliminary results on election day indicated Likens had won by five votes.
Norrick filed the recount request with the Madison County Clerk’s office on Monday.
The latest numbers show Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268 with the winning margin determined in the last precinct counted on election night.
Prior to the last precinct being counted, Norrick had a five-vote margin over Likens.
“I gave it a lot of thought,” Norrick said Tuesday, “and got a lot of advice.
“It’s not something you do lightly because of the expense,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Norrick said he is getting assistance in the request for the recount from an Indianapolis lawyer.
The recount has to be completed by June 24.
The case is currently assigned to Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper.
Since all the judges in Madison County are Republicans, there is a chance a special judge will have to be appointed to oversee the process.
The ballots in 26 precincts have to be counted and all 30 vote center results have to be reviewed to obtain all the ballots cast in Council District 2.
The last time there was a recount in Madison County was in 2019 in the general election for the city of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member Recount Commission counted the ballots by hand.
There was no change in the results.