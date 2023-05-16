ANDERSON — Democrat Rodney Chamberlain has requested a recount in the primary election results for the party’s mayoral nomination.
Chamberlain through Muncie attorney Jason Delk filed two petitions Tuesday for a recount of the election results and a second petition contesting some of the votes cast in the May 2 primary election.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. won the nomination by 36 votes over Chamberlain with Tony Watters finishing third.
Republican Rob Jozwiak also filed a petition for a recount in the mayoral race. He lost by three votes to Jon Bell.
The recounts have to be completed by June 2.
Judge Happe will appoint a three-member recount commission consisting of one member from each political party and a third member familiar with the tabulation of the votes.
In the petition for the recount it is alleged that all the votes cast were not correctly counted or returned. It is seeking a recount of all ballots, including absentee ballots in every Anderson precinct.
The second petition contesting the results states: a mistake was made in the printing or distribution of ballots making it impossible to determine the candidate that received the highest number of votes.
An electronic voting system malfunctioned and deliberate act or series of actions occurred making it impossible to determine who received the most votes.
The two petitions have been assigned to Judge David Happe in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
Delk said that the petition is contesting the votes cast in certain precincts, predominately absentee ballots cast a long term care facilities.
Chamberlain’s campaign posted the necessary $550 bond for the recount procedure.
Delk said they’re requesting a trial on the allegations raised in the petition contesting the result.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system there have been two requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Darlene Likens.
Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3 primary election.
During the recount process Likens lost and gained one vote to maintain the three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the city of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member recount commission counted the ballots by hand.
There was no change in the results.