ANDERSON — A lawsuit filed by defeated Anderson mayoral candidate Rodney Chamberlain could be headed to a special judge from outside Madison County.
Chamberlain lost the Democrat Party nomination for mayor to incumbent Thomas Broderick Jr. by 41 votes following a recount. Tony Watters finished third in the May 2 primary election.
Chamberlain filed a lawsuit contesting the results, which states:
- A mistake was made in the printing or distribution of ballots making it impossible to determine the candidate that received the highest number of votes.
- An electronic voting system malfunctioned and a deliberate act or series of acts occurred making it impossible to determine who received the most votes.
Local judges David Happe, Andrew Hopper, Steve Koester and Angela Warner Sims all recused themselves from presiding over the case.
Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick agreed to preside over the case, but Chamberlain filed a motion for a change of judge which was granted on Wednesday, July 5.
Norrick’s order is directing the attorneys for Chamberlain and Broderick to reach an agreement on a special judge within seven days.
Since Madison County purchased new voting machines there have been four recounts of election results with the only change in the results taking place in this year’s Democratic Party primary.
The change in the vote tally was a result of challenges filed concerning absentee ballots and not the tabulation of the voting machines.