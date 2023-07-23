ANDERSON — The lawsuit filed by Democrat Rodney Chamberlain contesting the results of the May 2 primary election has been dismissed.
Attorneys for Chamberlain and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Judge Mark Dudley signed the order granting the dismissal on Thursday.
Chamberlain lost the Democrat Party nomination for Anderson mayor to incumbent Broderick by 41 votes following a recount. Tony Watters finished third in the May 2 primary election.
Following the primary election Chamberlain filed for a recount of the result and a second lawsuit contesting the results.
The lawsuit contended a mistake was made in the printing and distribution of ballots making it impossible to determine the candidate that received the highest number of votes.
It also contended that the electronic voting system malfunctioned and a deliberate act or series of acts occurred making it impossible to determine who received the most votes.
“This was the result we always knew would occur,” Broderick said in a press release. “The voting system in our county has proven repeatedly to be accurate. The local procedures follow federal requirements put in place after the 2000 presidential election.”
Broderick said once the recount was completed he requested specific evidence that supported the allegations made by Chamberlain.
“He did not provide any such evidence,” he said. “Under law that evidence should have been known prior the filing of the action. We believed that the action had no legitimate basis and only served to confuse voters and suppress election participation and we asked that they dismiss the case.”
Broderick is being opposed for a third term as mayor by Republican Jon Bell, Libertarian Douglas McNaughton and independent candidate John Dyer.