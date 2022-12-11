ANDERSON — Despite 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Anderson City Council voted to maintain the same district boundaries.
The council Thursday voted 6-3 to make no changes in the six district boundaries. Democrat Jeff Freeman joined with Republicans Jon Bell and Jennifer Culp in casting the “no” votes.
The ordinance had to be passed by the end of the year.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said if the ordinance was not approved, anyone could challenge the district maps through a lawsuit.
Podlejski said if the city were to lose such a lawsuit, the district maps would be drawn by the person or group filing the lawsuit.
He said a college professor offered to assist the council with drawing the maps, but the offer was declined.
After the census is conducted every 10 years, governmental bodies are legally required to consider population shifts in their district boundaries.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said he didn’t want the district lines changed because it could possibly eliminate the council’s only minority district.
Dixon said he didn’t want the maps changed to protect both the 4th District, which he represents, and the 6th District, represented by Joe Newman.
When asked, Dixon said the last time there was a major change in the districts was after the 1980 census.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said there were minor changes made in 2012.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the numbers supplied by the Census Bureau are out of proportion, maintaining during the COVID-19 pandemic that census workers stopped working.
“There is one minority district,” she said. “It would be messed up, and the district is legal under the Civil Rights Act.”
Newman said the city’s maps are complying with the Civil Rights Act.
He was critical of the Madison County Council district maps that expanded portions of District 3 out of the Anderson city limits into the Edgewood area.
Democrat Fred Reese, the only minority member of the County Council, lost in the November election.
Bell said his district map is not accurate, and portions should be shifted to either the 4th or 6th districts.
The 2020 census shows Anderson with a population of 54,669, compared to 56,066 in 2010 and 59,475 in 2000.
During the past 20 years, there have been several housing developments in the 3rd District with a shift in the population base from the city’s core.