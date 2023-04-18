ANDERSON — The final Anderson Fire Station that was remodeled at a cost of $140,000 was dedicated.
Station 4, located on Cross Street, was designed by students at Ball State University and first opened in 1995.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said Monday all seven stations used by the fire department have been remodeled during the past eight years.
The work included a new roof, the brick work resealed and painted, new flooring throughout the station, a remodeled kitchen area with new appliances and remodeled living quarters.
Cravens said the $140,000 came from the department’s Building and Equipment fund.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said seven years ago there were discussions with Cravens on what work was needed at all the stations.
“We have replaced all but one vehicle, all the ambulances and remodeled every station in Anderson,” he said. “This was a major endeavor.”
Broderick said the city administration wanted to make sure all the firefighters had the necessary safety equipment.
“We wanted the department to be as productive as possible in keeping our community safe,” he said.
Cravens said the tradition of having a brass pole in every station has been maintained.
He said the first fire pole was used in 1878 in Chicago and it was made of wood. Cravens said the first brass pole was used starting in 1880 in Boston.
“We do what we do as well as any fire department in Indiana,” Cravens said.